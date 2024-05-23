Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza announces full schedule, set times for 2024 festival

Lollapalooza for 2024 takes place Aug. 1 through 4 in Chicago's Grant Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Lollapalooza has released the official schedule its four-day festival coming up in Chicago's Grant Park.

The schedule, which lists set times and stages for each artist, was released Thursday.

While every artist on the original lineup made the schedule, the festival's "Perry's" stage is lined with question marks for Saturday, leaving fans speculating about the mystery on social media.

Artists by day were previously announced, including a star-studded list of headliners: Hozier and Tyler, the Creator on Thursday, Stray Kids and SZA Friday, Future X Metro Boomin and The Killers Saturday and Melanie Martinez and Blink-182 Sunday.

A full list of the 2024 performers can be found here.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2024 are currently on sale, with one-day general admission tickets starting at $149.

2024 marks Lollapalooza's 20th anniversary in Chicago. The festival, which began its Chicago run in 2005, takes place this year Aug. 1-4.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000. 

In 2023, Lollapalooza hosted around 40 performers each day - including a number of big names. Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

