Rolling Stones fans who are planning to attend the iconic rock band's summer concerts in Chicago got another piece of news Thursday.

The band announced the two acts that will be opening for their Soldier Field performances.

Bettye LaVette and Lainey Wilson will join the group's /24 Hackney Diamonds tour as guest artists for the June 27 and June 30 shows.

“I’ve been waiting for them to call for 60 years. They finally found my number” LaVette said in a statement.

The move isn't surprising given that LaVette has recorded The Stones “Salt of the Earth” and “Complicated," and Keith

Richards plays guitar on her versions of “It Ain’t Me Babe” and “Political World."

Meanwhile Wilson, a Grammy-awar winning singer-songrwiter who also stars in the hit series Yellowstone, has been hailed for defying the norms of the country music genre.

The Chicago stops on the Stones tour come as an added bonus for fans. Originally the band only scheduled one stop at Soldier Field, but added a second "due to overwhelming demand."

The tour comes on the heels of the band's newest album, the first in 18 years to contain a dozen original songs and the first album the band recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

According to the 16-city tour announcement, fans can can expect "to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS."

The tour will travel to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada between April and July, kicking off in Houston, Texas, and ending in Santa Clara, California.

The full list of tour dates includes:

APRIL '24

28th NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX

MAY '24

2nd Jazz Fest NEW ORLEANS, LA

7th State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ

11th Allegiant Stadium LAS VEGAS, NV

15th Lumen Field SEATTLE, WA

23rd Metlife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

30th Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA

JUNE '24

3rd Camping World Stadium ORLANDO, FL

7th Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA

11th Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA

15th Cleveland Browns Stadium CLEVELAND, OH

20th Empower Field at Mile High DENVER, CO

27th Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

JULY '24

5th BC Place VANCOUVER, BC

10th SoFi Stadium LOS ANGELES, CA

17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA