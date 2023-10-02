Mariah Carey's newly-announced Christmas tour is coming to Chicago; ticket sales begin this week

Mariah Carey, the unofficial queen of Christmas, will help Chicagoans celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a festive performance.

Carey on Monday announced her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour will stop in 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in mid-November and conclude in New York City on Dec. 17. The holiday-themed shows will celebrate the music superstar's collection of holiday classics, such as the mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and fan favorite chart toppers, according to a news release.

Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6 pic.twitter.com/DVuQd9ADkk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2023

The musical extravaganza will kick off in California on Nov. 15 before coming to the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 3. Tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday ahead of the general sale, which begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

You can purchase tickets at LiveNation.com.