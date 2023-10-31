Bad Bunny, Creed among the biggest concerts coming to Chicago in 2024

Some of the biggest names in the world of music will hit Chicago in 2024, including a legendary rock band saying farewell and the most-streamed artist in the world.

The latter, Bad Bunny, will play three shows at the United Center in the coming year. The Eagles will launch their farewell tour in 2024 as well, hitting the United Center in late winter with Steely Dan.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will play Soldier Field over the summer, as will Metallica, and Creed will head to Tinley Park for a reunion tour as well.

Here is a list of some of the biggest acts coming to the area in 2024.

Alkaline Trio

Touring in support of their new album, Alkaline Trio will visit Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on March 16.

Bad Bunny

The iconic artist’s massive “Most Wanted Tour” will come to Chicago for three days in late March, setting up at the United Center March 28-30.

Creed

The band will bring their Summer of ’99 tour to Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Aug. 16.

The Eagles and Steely Dan

The Eagles’ “Long Goodbye” tour will visit Chicago for one night only, with their stop slated for March 8.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton

The iconic country superstars will bring their massive tour to Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 20.

Iron Maiden

The band’s “Future Past Tour” will hit Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on Oct. 24.

Madonna

The rescheduled “Celebration Tour” will visit Chicago’s United Center on Feb. 1 and 2 of next year.

Metallica

The M72 World Tour will hit Chicago’s Soldier Field on Aug. 9 and 11.

New Kids on the Block

Joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, the iconic boy band will hit Tinley Park’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on June 15.

Olivia Rodrigo

Joined by Chappell Roan, Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour” will hit Chicago’s United Center on March 19 and 20.

Sam Hunt

Hunt will hit Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on Feb. 24 with Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Tim McGraw

The “Standing Room Only” tour will hit Chicago on May 31, 2024, with McGraw and company visiting the United Center.

Zach Bryan

Bryan will bring his “Quittin Time Tour” to the United Center for three dates, setting up shop from March 5 to 7.