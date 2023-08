Lollapalooza kicks off its four-day music event Thursday and festival-goers can expect over 40 performances each day.

With major headlining acts, the popular Chicago music fest will draw thousands to the city.

Here's everyone playing at Lollapalooza this year - and where and when you can see them:

Thursday Stage Performances:

Bud Light:

The Beaches: 1:15 - 2 p.m.

Joy Oladokun: 3 - 4 p.m.

SOFI TUKKER: 5 - 6 p.m.

Carly Rae Jepsen: 7 - 8 p.m.

Karol G: 8:40 – 10 p.m.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka:

Pony Bradshaw: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Clinton Kane: 2 – 3p.m.

Franc Moody: 4 – 5 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 6 – 7 p.m.

Carola: 8 – 8:40 p.m.

Bacardí:

Lesly Reynaga 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Finish Ticket: 12:50 – 1:30 p.m.

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners: 1:50 – 2:30 p.m.

Ax and the Hatchetmen: 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Jessie Murph: 4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Brakence: 5:15 – 6 p.m.

Men I Trust: 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Key Glock: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

The Rose 9 – 10 p.m.

BMI:

Arath Herce: 1 – 1:40 p.m.

Beauty School Dropout: 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Austin Meade: 3:20 – 4 p.m.

Chri$tian Gate$: 4:30 – 5:10 p.m.

Isabel Larosa: 5:40 – 6:20 p.m.

Kidd Kenn: 6:50 – 7:30 p.m.

Kidzapalooza:

Elena Moon Park: 12 – 12:30 p.m.

School of Rock: 1:20 – 2 p.m.

The Happiness Club: 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Divinity Roxx: 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Perry’s:

DJ Mel 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Carola: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Disco Lines: 2 – 3 p.m.

J. Worra: 3:15 – 4:15 p.m.

ACRAZE: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Timmy Trumpet: 6 – 7 p.m.

Dom Dolla: 7:15 – 8:15 p.m.

Diplo: 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.

Coinbase:

Bad Neighbors: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Dope Lemon: 2 – 3 p.m.

Spacey Jane: 4 – 5 p.m.

Rema: 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Lainey Wilson: 7:45 – 8:45 p.m.

T-Mobile:

Matt Maltese: 1:15 – 2 p.m.

Lovejoy: 3 – 4 p.m.

New Jeans: 5 – 5:45 p.m.

Portugal. The Man: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Billie Eilish: 8:45 p.m.

Friday Stage Performances:

Bud Light:

Sincere Engineer: 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

EKKSTACY: 3:15 – 4 p.m.

Big Wild: 5 – 6 p.m.

Thirty Seconds to Mars: 7 – 8 p.m.

The 1975: 8:45 – 10 p.m.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka:

Junior Mesa: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Giant Rocks: 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Beabadoobee: 4 – 5 p.m.

Foals: 6 – 7 p.m.

NinaJirachi: 8 – 8:45 p.m.

Bacardí:

Tyler Christian: 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Cydeways: 12:50 – 1:30 p.m.

Loveless: 1:50 – 2:30 p.m.

Cafuné: 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Sueco: 4 – 4:45 p.m.

The 502S: 5:15 – 6:00 p.m.

Declan McKenna: 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Ken Carlson: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

Knocked Loose: 9 – 10 p.m.

BMI:

Hemlocke Springs: 1 – 1:40 p.m.

Somadina: 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Annie Dirusso: 3:20 – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Sands: 4:30 – 5:10 p.m.

Talk: 5:40 – 6:20 p.m.

Tiacorine: 6:50 – 7:30 p.m.

Kidzapalooza:

Divinity Roxx: 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Elena Moon Park: 1:30 – 2 p.m.

The Happiness Club: 3 – 3:30 p.m.

School of Rock: 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Perry’s:

NinaJirachi: 12 – 12:35 p.m.

Hairitage: 12:40 – 1:15 p.m.

Blannke: 1:20 – 2:05 p.m.

Ray Volpe: 2:15 – 3 p.m.

Emo Nite: 3:15 – 4:15 p.m.

ARMNHMR: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Diesel: 6 – 7 p.m.

Svdden Death: 7:15 – 8:15 p.m.

Subtronics: 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.

Coinbase:

Loviet: 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Band-Maid: 1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

Peach Pit: 3:45 – 4:45 p.m.

Sabrina Carpenter: 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Jessie Reyez: 7:45 – 8:45 p.m.

T-Mobile:

Skizzy Mars: 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.

Sudan Archives: 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Tems: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Fred Again: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar: 8:45 p.m.

Saturday Performances:

Bud Light:

Paddyalone: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Tom Odell: 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Sylvan Esso: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Maggie Rogers: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Tomorrow X Together: 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka:

Friday Pilots Club: 12:15 – 1 p.m.

The Linda Lindas: 1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

Ivan Cornejo: 3:45 – 4:45 p.m.

NIKI: 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Benson: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

Bacardí:

Kosine X Frayne Vibez: 11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Usted Señalemelo: 12:50 – 1:30 p.m.

Arlie: 1:50 – 2:30 p.m.

Mavi: 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Suki Waterhouse: 4 – 4:45 p.m.

Jean Dwason: 5:15 – 6 p.m.

Morgan Wade: 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Alex G: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

The Garden: 9 – 10 p.m.

BMI:

Los Aptos: 1 – 1:40 p.m.

Arcy Drive 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Windser: 3:20 – 4 p.m.

Danielle Ponder: 4:30 – 5:10 p.m.

Aidan Bissett: 5:40 – 6:20 p.m.

Ari Abdul: 6:50 – 7:30 p.m.

Kidzapalooza:

Alphabet Rockers: 12 – 12:20 p.m.

Sam Moran: 1:30 – 2 p.m.

Imagination Movers: 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Special Guest: 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Q Brothers: 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Perry’s:

Benson: 12 – 12:35 p.m.

RemK: 12:40 – 1:20 p.m

Bonnie X Clyde: 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

Knock2: 2:30 – 3:15 p.m.

Solardo: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

AC Slater: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Nora En Pure: 6 – 7 p.m.

Meduza: 7:15 – 8:15 p.m.

Pusha T: 8:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Coinbase:

Hoosh: 12:15 – 1 p.m.

Zack Fox: 1:45 – 2:45 p.m.

The Knocks: 3:45 – 4:45

Destroy Lonely: 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Yung Gravy: 7:45 – 8:45 p.m.

T-Mobile:

Motherfolk: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Thee Sacred Souls: 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

The Revivalists: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

J.I.D.: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

ODESZA: 8:45 p.m.

Sunday Performances:

Bud Light:

Upsahl: 1:15 – 2 p.m

Neil Frances: 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Li Yachty: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Rina Sawayama: 6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Lana Del Rey: 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka:

Husbands: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Bakar: 2 – 2:45 p.m.

Alvvays: 3:45 – 4:45 p.m.

Joey Bada$$: 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Ian Asher: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

Bacardí:

Chicago Made: 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Little Stranger: 12:50 – 1:30 p.m.

Ella Jane: 1:50 – 2:30 p.m.

Michelle: 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Holly Humberstone: 4 – 4:45 p.m.

UMI: 5:15 – 6 p.m.

Poolside: 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

DPR IAN + DPR LIVE: 7:45 – 8:30 p.m.

L’Impératrice: 9 – 10 p.m.

BMI:

Harry Edohoukwa: 1 – 1:40 p.m.

The Red Clay Strays: 2:10 – 2:50 p.m.

Big Boss Vette: 3:20 – 4 p.m.

Josh Fudge 4:30 – 5:10 p.m.

Madeline Edwards: 5:40 – 6:20 p.m.

Rosa Linn: 6:50 – 7:30 p.m.

Kidzapalooza:

Sam Moran: 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Imagination Movers 1:30 – 2 p.m.

Q Brothers: 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Special Guest: 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Alphabet Rockers: 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Perry’s:

Ian Asher: 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Dillon Nathaniel: 1 – 2 p.m.

Matroda: 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Wax Motif: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Gorgon City: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Afrojack: 6:05 – 7:05 p.m.

Alan Walker: 7:20 – 8:20 p.m.

Louis the Child: 8:45 – 9:45 p.m.

Coinbase:

Sarah Kinsley: 12:15 – 1 p.m.

The Happy Fits: 1:45 – 2:30 p.m.

Magdalena Bay: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Maisie Peters: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Backseat Lovers: 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

T-Mobile:

Ingrid Andress: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

DEHD: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Joy: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: 6:30 – 7:30 p.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 8:30 p.m.