Severe weather threatens Chicago area with potential for hail, gusty winds, tornado

The potential for severe weather looms over Chicago Thursday, with showers and storms expected to develop later in the day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday was mostly cloudy and dry to start the day. And while some showers could develop in the mid-morning to the west, a higher chance of rain was expected to move in by afternoon, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

"Some storms could be on the strong to severe side," Roman said.

According to Roman, the best chance for rain and scattered storms to develop begins around 3 to 4 p.m., in the northern and western counties. Storms will move east into Chicago by around 8 p.m., and then into Northwest Indiana by around 10 p.m. Roman said.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the entire Chicago area will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

"Gusty damaging winds and hail are the main threats," Roman said.

Roman also said there was a low-end tornado threat for parts of the area, especially in locations away from the lakefront.

"The threat is not zero, but it's low," Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest storms could also produce heavy downpours and lightning strikes.

Scattered storms are expected to develop by this afternoon across NW Illinois that spread east across northern Illinois into the early evening hours. Some of these could become strong to severe (threat level 1 of 5). When thunder roars go indoors! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/m3H3fu5MHF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 2, 2024

"When thunder roars go indoors," the NWS warned.

Storms were expected to continue overnight, Roman said, with some lingering into early Friday morning. According to the NWS, the highest chance of showers and storms Friday morning will be southeast of I-55.

Waves of showers and storms are expected today through Friday AM, with lower chances into the weekend, some could be strong to severe this afternoon/early evening. Warm temperatures continue into next week, though onshore winds will keep temps cooler near the lake. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4kib08uB2H — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 2, 2024

Temperatures Thursday will be a wide range, Roman added, with 60s in the north and near the lake, and 80s to the south.

Friday, cooler temperatures are expected, Roman said, with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s, but cooler near the lake.

Saturday could see some isolated showers, Roman said, with temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday will be dry but slightly cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

More rain chances return early next week, Roman said.