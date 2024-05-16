Chicago Traffic

Dense fog could impact Chicago area's morning commute

Fog is expected to develop overnight, with dense fog possible in some locations

Drivers are being advised to use caution on area roadways Friday morning, as a period of dense fog could occur just after sunrise.

According to the National Weather Service, fog could begin to develop overnight across the area, with locally dense fog possible in some spots.

That fog could intensify after daybreak, leading to some impacts for morning commuters on area roadways.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and to allow more time to reach their destinations in the event of dense fog. Low-beam headlights are ideal for foggy conditions, since it also turns on a car’s taillights.

Finally, using high-beam headlights is not recommended, as those lights can cause additional glare and lead to difficulties in seeing the road, according to weather officials.

Drivers are also advised that foggy conditions could develop Saturday morning, with the sun eventually burning off the fog as the morning continues.

Stay tuned to the latest traffic conditions with the NBC 5 Storm Team beginning at 4 a.m.

Chicago Traffic
