"Blink" or you'll miss it.

In case you hadn't heard, Lollapalooza, Chicago's premiere summer music festival, announced their headliners and lineup for their 2024, which includes Blink-182, SZA, The Killers and more.

"2024 ✶ See you in Chicago!," a Tuesday morning post with the 2024 lineup on Lollapalooza's Facebook page read.

At first glance, the headliner announcements splashed across social media looked similar to those of years past. But a closer look reveals the iconic Lollapalooza logo seems to have undergone a slightly change.

Typically, Lollapalooza's logo has two "o's" stacked on top of each other. Earlier this week, organizers posted to Instagram Lollapalooza Chicago music festival posters dating back to 2008, showing the signature stacked o's.

In the 2024 lineup announcement however, there appears to be a "2" where the top "O" is usually seen.

See?

The same logo can also be seen on their website, and as the cover image on the official Lollapalooza Facebook Page.

The small change isn't an accident, or a secret.

Earlier this month, the music festival revealed this year's updated logo ahead of a series of posts noting that 2024 would be Lolla's 20th anniversary in Chicago.

"20 years and counting in Chicago," an Instagram post from March 9 read. "Lineup drops March 19."

The full lineup for the festival's 20th anniversary in Chicago includes Tyler, the Creator; Future X, Stray Kids, Skrillex and more.

Day-by-day lineups are set to be announced at a later date. Ticket presales begin Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. According to organizers, prices increase at 12 p.m. when the public on-sale begins.

The festival, which draws an estimated 400,000 people to Grant Park each summer, runs from Aug. 1 to 4 this year.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

In 2023, Lollapalooza hosted around 40 performers each day - including a number of big names. Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.