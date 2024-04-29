This Chicago brunch spot is among the nation's best, according to Yelp

Chicago has a plethora of spots for a delectable brunch.

From traditional options like eggs, pancakes and waffles to unique concoctions, the city has plenty to offer. While many restaurants are considered brunch hotspots, one place appears to be above the other location establishments - at least according to Yelp users.

A Chicago restaurant has claimed the third spot on Yelp's 2024 list of Top 100 Brunch Spots.

Byrn Mawr Breakfast Club on the city's Far Northwest Side calls itself a "joint serving classic fare with a twist in a snug, rustic–chic interior," according to its website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hearty breakfast skillets, creative French toasts, and other updated morning favorites lure hungry brunchers to this “adorable, cozy” family-friendly North Park eatery..." the description on the Yelp rankings page states. "Chef-owner Manny Mejia draws on his Mexican heritage and experience in the kitchens of m. henry, Jin Ju, and other Chicago hot spots to create “huge portions” of “very yummyyyy breakfast/brunch” dishes..."

While diners can choose from many options, the carnitas skillet and bread pudding french toast are a few of the options.

Byrn Mawr Breakfast Club has the location in North Park, as well as a second one in Belmont Gardens. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

If you're wondering, Yelp's top spot was a place called Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas.

So, how were the rankings determined?

According to the website, it "identified businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'brunch' and 'Mother’s Day,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords in the past 3 years."