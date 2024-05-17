A human arm that washed up on a suburban Chicago beach may be linked to a Wisconsin case in which a 19-year-old woman was killed and dismembered after going on a date.

According to the Lake County Coroner, Waukegan Police were called at 8:36 p.m. Saturday to the Waukegan Municipal Beach at 201 East Sea Horse Drive after a person walking along the shoreline found what appeared to be a human arm.

After arriving on the scene, officials confirmed it was a right human arm that was mostly intact.

The arm is believed to be from a female, the Coroner's Office said. It was examined by a Forensic Pathologist. Further examination by a Forensic Anthropologist was scheduled.

According to a press release, the Coroner's Office was working with a "neighboring state" to help identify the victim and provide DNA samples as part of an "on-going investigation in that jurisdiction."

A report from NBC 5 affiliate TMJ4 noted the limb could be connected to the death of Sade Robinson, 19, of Milwaukee, who was killed and dismembered after going on a first date last month. According to the report, the Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office confirmed to the station that Robinson's family had been contacted about the limb found in Waukegan.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, of Milwaukee, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the killing of Robinson, a report from NBC News said. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.