Brunch, anyone?

On the heels of Yelp naming one Chicago restuarant the third best brunch spot in the country, popular dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the top 100 brunch restaurants in the U.S., and several Chicago spots made the cut.

"OpenTable has scanned diner metrics and over 14 million diner reviews to narrow down the restaurants where people rave about brunch," the site says, of its methodology. According to editors, dining metrics included diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, five-star reviews and more.

The list comes as Mother's Day, a popular time for brunch reservations.

The report does not rank the restaurants, but lists them in alphabetical order by state. California leads the list with 13 restaurants. In Illinois, four Chicago restaurants made the list, and two of them are in the same neighborhood.

French restaurant Mon Ami Gabi, at 2300 N. Lincoln Park W., and North Pond, at 2610 N. Cannon Dr., made the list, and both are in Lincoln Park. In the Gold Coast, 3 Arts Club Café at RH Chicago, located at 1300 N. Dearborn St., also made the list.

The fourth restuarant that made OpenTable's report was RL Restuarant, at 115. E. Chicago Ave. in the Loop.

The full report from OpenTable can be found here.