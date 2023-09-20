One of Chicago's most famous summer treats is heading to the sunshine state.

On Sept. 26, the iconic Chicago Original Rainbow Cone will for the first time in its 97-year history open an out-of-state state franchise store, in Bradenton, Florida, a release from the company said.

The store will be located at 4414 53rd Avenue in Bradenton, approximately 45 miles south of Tampa, the release added.

“For nearly a century, we have been delighting Chicagoans with our unique flavors, creating a beloved destination that's become a part of their lives,” third generation owner of The Original Rainbow Cone Lynn Sapp said in the release. “Today, we are equally thrilled to share our legacy and tradition with the wonderful people of Florida, aiming to establish the same cherished destination that has captivated generations in Chicago."

According to a spokesperson, the Bradenton location will be the fourth stand-alone Original Rainbow Cone location, and the only one outside of Illinois. The three other stand-alone Original Rainbow Cone locations are in and near Chicago, in Beverly, Lombard, and Orland Park, which opened earlier this year.

Dual Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone locations are located in Indiana and Illinois, with additional dual locations coming in 2024 to Nashville, Tennessee, the spokesperson added.

The treat is also available to be shipped nationwide.

The first Original Rainbow Cone shop, with its unique pink exterior, was founded in 1926 in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, the release said. The shop is most-famously known for its signature "Rainbow Cone," consisting of five ice cream slices -- chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet" stacked atop a cone.