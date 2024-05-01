REAL ID deadline is 1 year away. How to know if you need one, and how to get it

It’s been talked about for years, but the deadline to obtain an identification card or driver’s license that is compliant with the REAL ID Act is just one year away.

That law will require residents who wish to fly domestically or to enter specific federal buildings to have the enhanced identification cards, which come with additional safety features and specific steps that applicants must follow.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about REAL ID.

When is the REAL ID deadline?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, REAL ID-compliant identification will be required in specific instances beginning on May 7, 2025.

There have been several deadlines in the past, with several altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent deadline change was established in Dec. 2022, according to officials.

Why was REAL ID enacted?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report, with officials urging state governments to step up efforts to produce secure identification cards that would be more difficult to forge or alter, according to DHS officials.

When will you need a REAL ID?

A REAL ID-compliant identification card will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically after May 7, 2025. A valid U.S. passport can also be used in those instances, according to officials.

REAL ID-compliant cards are also required to enter specific federal facilities, including courthouses and prisons, and will also be required to enter secure facilities like nuclear power plants, according to officials.

Who needs to have one?

All residents age 18 and older who plan to fly domestically or enter specific federal facilities will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card.

How do I know if my card is REAL ID-compliant?

All compliant identification cards will feature a prominent gold star, surrounded by a gold circle.

Where can you get a REAL ID?

REAL IDs can be obtained through Secretary of State driver’s facilities in Illinois. Many facilities require appointments, but residents are urged to check their local facility for more details.

What do you need to get a REAL ID?

A total of five forms of identification are needed to obtain a license or identification card that is compliant with the law. The state of Illinois has a checklist to help applicants prepare for the process.

Original copies are required for all documents, and physical copies are also required, as employees at facilities will be required to scan all documentation.

One form of identification must contain your full and current legal name, first, middle, and last. This can include a certified copy of a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, and other forms of ID issued by the State Department.

Another document must contain your full Social Security Number. That can include your card, a W-2 form, a pay stub, or other IRS documents that contain your name and SSN.

Two documents establishing proof of residency are also required. These can include bank statements, cancelled checks, credit card statements, college transcripts, credit reports, mortgage or lease agreements, insurance policies, pay stubs, utility bills, voter registration cards, or official mail received from a government agency. These documents must have the applicant’s name and address.

Finally, another document must feature an applicant’s written signature. This can include a driver’s license, a canceled check, a court order, a credit or debit card, a Medicare card, military ID, loan documents, a Social Security card, or a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services form, among others.

When will I get my REAL ID?

According to Illinois officials, a resident’s new card will be mailed within 15 business days. A paper copy will be issued at the DMV, but cannot be used to fly domestically or to enter federal facilities.

How much will a REAL ID cost?

The cost of a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card will be the same as any other driver’s license or card issued by Illinois DMV’s, according to officials.

Where can I get more information?

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security both have websites designed to answer questions about the REAL ID program, and to help provide a checklist of required materials for application.