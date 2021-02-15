Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals in the Chicago Area So Far

The Chicago area is getting hit with a large snow storm to kick off the work week, and we're already seeing heavy snow in the city itself and in the surrounding suburbs.

Some parts of Chicago could potentially see upwards of a foot of snow before the winter storm moves out Tuesday, and areas south and east of the city could see anywhere from 4-to-8 inches of snow during the storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area:

Cook County:

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.4 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 1.6 inches

Dolton – 4 inches

Evanston – 4 inches

Harwood Heights – 3 inches

Schaumburg – 1.6 inches

West Ridge – 5 inches

Wilmette – 4.7 inches

DuPage County:

Clarendon Hills – 1.6 inches

Glen Ellyn – 1.6 inches

Kane County:

Elgin – 1.8 inches

Sugar Grove – 1.6 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Bannockburn – 1.6 inches

Highwood – 1.5 inches

LaSalle County:

Peru – 1.5 inches

Jasper County (Indiana):

Collegeville – 1.5 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Crown Point – 1.5 inches

Lake Station – 4.3 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Chesterton – 6.9 inches

Portage – 5.8 inches

Porter – 4.9 inches

Valparaiso – 10 inches