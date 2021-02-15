Snowfall Totals

Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals in the Chicago Area So Far

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Chicago area is getting hit with a large snow storm to kick off the work week, and we're already seeing heavy snow in the city itself and in the surrounding suburbs.

Some parts of Chicago could potentially see upwards of a foot of snow before the winter storm moves out Tuesday, and areas south and east of the city could see anywhere from 4-to-8 inches of snow during the storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area:

Local

Jason Kipnis 19 mins ago

Former Cubs 2B Jason Kipnis Signs Deal With Braves

paul schimpf 21 mins ago

Republican Former State Sen. Paul Schimpf Announces Run for Illinois Governor

Cook County:

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.4 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 1.6 inches

Dolton – 4 inches

Evanston – 4 inches

Harwood Heights – 3 inches

Schaumburg – 1.6 inches

West Ridge – 5 inches

Wilmette – 4.7 inches

DuPage County:

Clarendon Hills – 1.6 inches

Glen Ellyn – 1.6 inches

Kane County:

Elgin – 1.8 inches

Sugar Grove – 1.6 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Bannockburn – 1.6 inches

Highwood – 1.5 inches

LaSalle County:

Peru – 1.5 inches

Jasper County (Indiana):

Collegeville – 1.5 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Crown Point – 1.5 inches

Lake Station – 4.3 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Chesterton – 6.9 inches

Portage – 5.8 inches

Porter – 4.9 inches

Valparaiso – 10 inches

This article tagged under:

Snowfall TotalsChicago Forecastchicago snowHow Much Snow Has Chicago Totten
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us