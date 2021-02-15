Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals in the Chicago Area So Far

The Chicago area is getting hit with a large snow storm to kick off the work week, and we're already seeing heavy snow in the city itself and in the surrounding suburbs.
Some parts of Chicago could potentially see upwards of a foot of snow before the winter storm moves out Tuesday, and areas south and east of the city could see anywhere from 4-to-8 inches of snow during the storm.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area:
Local
Cook County:
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 2.4 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 1.6 inches
Dolton – 4 inches
Evanston – 4 inches
Harwood Heights – 3 inches
Schaumburg – 1.6 inches
West Ridge – 5 inches
Wilmette – 4.7 inches
DuPage County:
Clarendon Hills – 1.6 inches
Glen Ellyn – 1.6 inches
Kane County:
Elgin – 1.8 inches
Sugar Grove – 1.6 inches
Lake County (Illinois):
Bannockburn – 1.6 inches
Highwood – 1.5 inches
LaSalle County:
Peru – 1.5 inches
Jasper County (Indiana):
Collegeville – 1.5 inches
Lake County (Indiana):
Crown Point – 1.5 inches
Lake Station – 4.3 inches
Porter County (Indiana):
Chesterton – 6.9 inches
Portage – 5.8 inches
Porter – 4.9 inches
Valparaiso – 10 inches