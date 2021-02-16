Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures, E-Learning Plans as Winter Storm Continues

With heavy snow hammering the Chicago area through Tuesday morning, dozens of school districts have canceled classes or announced that they will move to e-learning as a result of the weather.

According to the latest updates from the Emergency Closing Center website, dozens of districts have announced that they will either fully cancel classes or move to e-learning as a result of the severe weather.

Here is a full list of the schools that have announced closures.

You can find the latest information on the ECC website.

All in-person classes in Chicago Public Schools were canceled on Tuesday, with those classes transitioning to remote learning.

City Colleges of Chicago announced that all in-person classes are canceled Tuesday, with some moving to in-person learning.

DePaul University’s Lincoln Park and Loop campuses closed Monday evening and will remain closed on Tuesday due to the inclement weather, according to university officials.

All in-person classes are canceled, with online classes allowed to resume as scheduled. The school is calling for in-person classes to transition to remote learning if possible.

Kankakee Community College will also remain closed on Tuesday. All learning will move to remote learning format, the school said.