Severe weather timeline shows rounds of severe weather threats in Chicago area

The Chicago area will be at risk of severe weather on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with all manner of threats possible in the region.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the area is at a “marginal” risk of severe storms on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with damaging hail, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes possible.

Here’s what we know about when the storms could arrive.

Tuesday Morning

A wave of thunderstorms is expected to push into northeastern Illinois just as the morning rush hour is getting underway, according to forecast models.

Some of those storms could be strong-to-severe, with hail and gusty winds the main threats. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but any tornadoes that form would likely be brief and weak in nature, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Heavy rains could also cause issues for drivers on area roadways, with localized flooding possible during the morning hours.

Most of the Chicago area will be at a “marginal” risk of severe storms throughout the day Tuesday, with northwest Indiana at a “slight” risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Tuesday Afternoon

Another round of thunderstorms could quickly follow in the early afternoon hours, especially in the window between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Once again, damaging hail could be the main threat, though gusty winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible throughout the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the afternoon wave of storms could be more capable of spawning tornadoes.

Late Tuesday/Early Wednesday

Yet another round of showers and even embedded thunderstorms could impact the area just before midnight, with heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning possible.

This round of storms isn’t expected to produce severe storms, but residents are still urged to be vigilant.

Wednesday

After a dry start to the day, another round of showers and thunderstorms could impact the Chicago area late into the evening hours, with some of those storms once again approaching severe limits.

All manner of severe weather threats will be in play, including hail, gusty winds and even the threat of isolated tornadoes.

Northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana will mostly be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, though Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana are at a “slight risk” according to the SPC.

Thursday

A chance of showers will once again exist, but the notable weather development on Thursday will come in the form of cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees in many parts of the area.