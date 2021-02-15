Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures, Moves to E-Learning Amid Winter Storm

With heavy snow expected to hammer the Chicago area through Tuesday morning, numerous schools have canceled classes or announced that they will move to e-learning as a result of the weather.

According to the latest updates from the Emergency Closing Center website, several Chicago high schools have already announced that they will make changes to their schedules because of the weather.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School is among those schools that will go to e-learning on Tuesday, along with Chicago West Side Christian and Our Lady of Tepeyac High School.

St. Ignatius College Prep and St. Juliana School will also have e-learning Tuesday.

More than 20 private schools have already announced that they will either close or transition to e-learning Tuesday.

Public school districts in the suburbs are beginning to announce closures as well, including Midlothian School District 143, Oak Forest District 145 and Tinley Park School District 146. City of Hammond Public Schools, which were closed Monday, will remain closed Tuesday.

All of those school districts will transition to e-learning.

You can find the latest information on the ECC website.

An announcement on Chicago Public Schools classes is expected no later than 5 p.m. Monday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Several area colleges have also announced the cancellation of in-person classes, including DeKalb’s Northern Illinois University. All classes after 5 p.m. Monday will be moved online for the rest of the day.

All in-person classes at the University of Chicago have been canceled beginning at 2:30 p.m. Monday, and those cancellations will run through noon on Tuesday.

Non-essential activities are also canceled.

DePaul University’s Lincoln Park and Loop campuses will close Monday evening and remain closed on Tuesday due to the inclement weather, according to university officials.

All in-person classes are canceled, with online classes allowed to resume as scheduled. The school is calling for in-person classes to transition to remote learning if possible.

The University of Illinois-Chicago’s campus will close effective at 4 p.m. Monday, the school announced on social media.

Kankakee Community College will close its facilities at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday. All learning will move to remote learning format, the school said.

All facilities at Purdue University Northwest and Indiana University Northwest are also closed due to the inclement weather.