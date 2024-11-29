Road closures were in place and anyone not shopping at a Chicago-area mall was urged to avoid certain areas as Black Friday shoppers made for heavy traffic in a western suburb.

According to Aurora police, anyone not heading to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall was being asked to avoid roadways around the shopping center as heavy congestion backed up traffic on multiple streets.

Just after noon, police said the area of Farnsworth and the Interstate 88 offramp were seeing "high volumes of shoppers," leaving to "heavy congestion."

"If you're not heading to the mall, please avoid the area," police wrote on social media. "Shoppers: allow extra time & follow signage to enter safely!"

Officials had been warning of potential delays due to high traffic at the mall for the annual kickoff to holiday shopping. Road closures were already in place in anticipations.

Those closures included:

Corporate Blvd. (between Farnsworth Ave. & Church Rd.)

Bilter Rd. (between Farnsworth Ave. & Church Rd.)

Temporary closures may also affect:

Farnsworth Ave. (Southbound)

Bilter Rd. (Eastbound)

Drivers were told to "consider alternate routes if you’re not visiting the mall."

In recent years, some have even lined up in all hours of the night before stores opened, hearkening back to legendary Black Fridays of the 1990s.

Several suburban malls opened early Friday, including Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, where stores opened for business as early as 6 a.m., with closing set for 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, the mall will open at 10 a.m.

In recent years, Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora had reached full capacity on Black Friday, with officials closing entrances at times.

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg also warned of the potential for heavy traffic. According to the village, the police department will be directing travelers coming off I-290 to a "modified route" in place to guide motorists and "to ensure smooth traffic flow."

