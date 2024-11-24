Chicago-area malls to open early for Black Friday. Here's an extensive list

Thinking about braving the crowds in search of the best bargains on Black Friday?

A number of malls across the Chicago area will open especially early on the biggest shopping day of the year, offering a one-stop shop for everyone from bargain seekers to those looking for the perfect gift.

Here are Black Friday hours for malls across the Chicago area:

Chicago Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Northbrook Court: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Riverside Park Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Southlake Mall: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Promenade Bolingbrook: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Shops at North Bridge: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.