Chicago-area malls to open early for Black Friday. Here's an extensive list

A number of malls across the Chicago area will open especially early on the biggest shopping day of the year.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Thinking about braving the crowds in search of the best bargains on Black Friday?

A number of malls across the Chicago area will open especially early on the biggest shopping day of the year, offering a one-stop shop for everyone from bargain seekers to those looking for the perfect gift.

Here are Black Friday hours for malls across the Chicago area:

  • Chicago Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Fox Valley Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Gurnee Mills: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Hawthorn Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Northbrook Court: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Riverside Park Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Oakbrook Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Orland Square Mall: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfield Old Orchard Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Southlake Mall: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Promenade Bolingbrook: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • The Shops at North Bridge: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Water Tower Place: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Woodfield Mall: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Yorktown Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
