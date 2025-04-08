Allison Rosati makes emotional return to NBC 5

After more than a month away from the anchor’s desk, Allison Rosati made an emotional return to NBC 5 Chicago on Tuesday.

Rosati had been dealing with an illness that kept her off-air for several weeks, but she was greeted back by her colleagues at NBC Tower on Tuesday, with raucous applause as she entered the newsroom:

“I’m an ugly crier,” she said after the tribute. “It was so beautiful to see everybody’s faces. I missed everyone.”

Rosati returned to the anchor’s chair for the 5 p.m. newscast, and shared a message to the station’s viewers about the support she received during her absence.

“If anybody knows anybody going through any kind of illness, reach out, give ‘em a shout, because it really does lift your spirits when you’re at home all by yourself,” she said.

Allison will share a health update with viewers during the 6 p.m. newscast on NBC Chicago. She also shared a message with viewers on her Instagram page before returning to the airwaves:

Allison joined the NBC Chicago family as an anchor and reporter in 1990, and was promoted to co-anchor of the 10 p.m. newscast in 1997.