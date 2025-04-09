chicago politics

With 2 years left in Mayor Johnson's first term, notable names considering a run to unseat him

“It is staggering how many people you’re seeing step up to the plate this early on,” said NBC 5 political producer Rose Schmidt

By Alex Maragos

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 04: Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson leaves after campaigning at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen during the mayoral runoff election at Robert Healy Elementary School on April 4, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas are facing off in a runoff election for the mayor’s office. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Just two years into Brandon Johnson’s first term as mayor of Chicago, challengers are already quietly testing the waters about a run to unseat him in 2027.

On a recent episode of "The Takeaway" with Alex Maragos, Mary Ann Ahern and Rose Schmidt discussed Johnson’s performance, poll numbers and political future as he nears the halfway point of his term.

“When he's polling below 10 percent, that has others looking at it and saying, ‘Why not?’” said Ahern.

The NBC 5 political reporter has covered four Chicago mayors during her journalism career.

Some of the names mentioned include Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

“It is staggering how many people you’re seeing step up to the plate this early on,” said Schmidt, an NBC 5 political producer who has covered mayoral administrations in Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

Johnson was elected in a runoff over Paul Vallas on April 4, 2023. On the campaign trail, he made bold, progressive promises to guide the city’s future. So far, not much policy has moved through City Council. Disagreements within council, and with his administration, have led to several measures being defeated; his wins have come with narrow vote margins.

Recently, Johnson has been challenged to make a plan to respond to two teen takeovers downtown that resulted in a shooting.  

“He's resisted a call to move [the curfew] up to 8 o’clock [p.m.],” said Ahern. “He says, ‘We're only going to move the problem to another neighborhood.’"

Ahern and Schmidt predicted that Johnson’s biggest challenge will be handling changes from the Trump Administration. The administration has criticized the city’s sanctuary city status and filed a lawsuit that could imperil federal funding. Johnson has promised to protect immigrants, telling a congressional committee in February the city has always been welcoming to immigrants and will continue to do so.

“He didn't take the bait, right?” said Schmidt. “He went to Washington and he was grilled by Republican lawmakers and he held his own.”

Staff turnover has been a hallmark of this administration so far. Johnson reportedly said he should have “cleaned house” earlier, to fill his staff with people who more closely aligned to his policy priorities.

“It's the team,” Ahern said, responding to what stands out about this administration. “You know, whether or not you've got the A team, the B team…you know I'm not even quite sure what grade to give them. Incomplete at this point.”

This article tagged under:

chicago politics
