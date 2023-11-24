Long lines, road closures in place at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora for Black Friday 2023

Black Friday shoppers, your day is here.

Many malls across the Chicago area opened early Friday morning, with long lines forming even before the sun came up. In Aurora, at Chicago Premium Outlets, a line formed outside the Nike outlet before the mall's opening time of 6 a.m.

"It's way better in person," one young shopper told NBC 5 Sandra Torres, who was lined up along with a group of friends from Geneva. "We gotta go back to in-person things," the shopper continued, adding that it was part of a tradition his group of friends did every year. "We're excited!"

According to Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department, road closures were put in place early Friday morning as it anticipated "significant traffic delays" in the area as a result of large crowds.

"Chicago Premium Outlet’s doors will open at 6 a.m. for customers and stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 24th," the post read. "On Saturday, the mall will once again be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday the mall will be open for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m."

"The Aurora Police Department anticipates significant traffic delays in the area during these times and there will be some roads closed to help with the flow of traffic in and out of the area," the post continued. "We recommend the general public to seek alternate routes that avoid these areas on Friday, November 24th, unless you are specifically traveling to the Outlet Mall."

According to Aurora Police, as many as four road closures went into effect beginning at 4 a.m. Friday.

Below is a list of malls in the Chicago area, and what their hours are for Black Friday:

Gurnee Mills

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Oaks Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Orland Square

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

900 Michigan

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Block 37

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shops at North Bridge, including Nordstrom

Black Friday hours: 10 a.m. - 9 .m.

Water Tower Place

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall

Black Friday hours: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.