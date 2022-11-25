Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time.

#APDAlert: The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall has reached capacity. The entrances have been closed off temporarily and all traffic will be re-directed until further notice. #aurorablackfriday pic.twitter.com/ypxsj21U8n — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

In an update posted at 12:55 p.m., police said entrances were re-opened, but the mall remained congested with vehicles.

UPDATE: Entrances are still open but we expect motorist will have extreme delays parking / entering the Outlet Mall. https://t.co/FYpZ3BSram — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

Shortly after at 1:18 p.m., the mall reverted to closing its entrances once more.

UPDATE:

1:16pm: All entrances are being closed down and traffic will be re-directed. https://t.co/qQrbhhEL1C — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

Police have posted about multiple reports of disturbances and an accident that have unfolded on the malls grounds so far, including a medical emergency in the area.

#APDALERT – BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: There has been reports of medical emergency in the area of the Outlet Mall. Officers and Paramedics are responding to the area. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/UY7jeK3INg — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

Chicago Premium Outlets opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. City police will post traffic delays and updates as the shopping day continues.