Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time.

In an update posted at 12:55 p.m., police said entrances were re-opened, but the mall remained congested with vehicles.

Shortly after at 1:18 p.m., the mall reverted to closing its entrances once more.

Police have posted about multiple reports of disturbances and an accident that have unfolded on the malls grounds so far, including a medical emergency in the area.

Chicago Premium Outlets opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. City police will post traffic delays and updates as the shopping day continues.

