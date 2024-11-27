Costco, Target, Walmart: Store hours on Thanksgiving and the day before

Planning a last-minute shopping trip before -- or even on -- turkey day?

From Costco to Walmart and more, here's a breakdown of what stores are open and closed on the Thanksgiving holiday itself -- as well as the Wednesday before. Note that store hours may vary by location.

Day before Thanksgiving: Store hours

Costco : 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Target: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Jewel-Osco: Hours vary, with some stores open from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m., others open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hours vary, with some stores open from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m., others open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Whole Foods: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Trader Joe's: Hours vary, with some stores opening at 8 a.m., and others opening at 9 a.m. Most stores open until 9 p.m.

Hours vary, with some stores opening at 8 a.m., and others opening at 9 a.m. Most stores open until 9 p.m. Walmart: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

6 a.m. - 11 p.m. Marianos: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

6 a.m. - 11 p.m. Heinen's: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location

CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location

Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)

Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours

Note that holiday hours may be different.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

ALDI

Best Buy

Costco

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Lowe's

Macy's

Old Navy

PetSmart

Sam's Club

T.J. Maxx

Target

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Walmart

According to a post on Starbucks' website, some Starbucks shops may be open on Thanksgiving, depending on location.

The United States Post Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving, the USPS says, but it will be open on Friday, Nov. 29.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State, all Secretary of States offices, DMVs and drivers license facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 an Friday, Nov. 29.