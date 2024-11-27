Thanksgiving

Costco, Target, Walmart: Store hours on Thanksgiving and the day before

What's open and closed on the big day, and the day before? What to know

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Planning a last-minute shopping trip before -- or even on -- turkey day?

From Costco to Walmart and more, here's a breakdown of what stores are open and closed on the Thanksgiving holiday itself -- as well as the Wednesday before. Note that store hours may vary by location.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Day before Thanksgiving: Store hours

  • Costco: 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Jewel-Osco: Hours vary, with some stores open from 6 a.m. - 12 a.m., others open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's: Hours vary, with some stores opening at 8 a.m., and others opening at 9 a.m. Most stores open until 9 p.m.
  • Walmart: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Marianos: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Heinen's: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

  • Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location
  • CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
  • Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours

Note that holiday hours may be different.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

  • ALDI
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Old Navy
  • PetSmart
  • Sam's Club
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walmart

According to a post on Starbucks' website, some Starbucks shops may be open on Thanksgiving, depending on location.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Local

Illinois State Police 27 mins ago

Man charged with murder in road rage shooting that killed driver in Chicago suburb

Elmhurst 1 hour ago

I-290 lanes closed in western suburbs due to police activity; delays expected

The United States Post Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving, the USPS says, but it will be open on Friday, Nov. 29.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State, all Secretary of States offices, DMVs and drivers license facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 an Friday, Nov. 29.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us