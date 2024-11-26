Thanksgiving

Does the USPS deliver mail on Thanksgiving, Black Friday? What to know

Postal delivery is stopped on federal holidays

By NBC Chicago Staff

Families will be gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, but will you have to check your mailbox in coming days?

The United States Postal Service has a list of holidays for which it postpones service, but is Thanksgiving included on that? What about Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know.

Will mail be delivered on Thanksgiving?

There will be no mail delivery on Thanksgiving, and post offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

What about Black Friday?

The day after Thanksgiving is not a federal holiday, so post offices will be opened and mail delivery will take place as scheduled.

What about other holidays?

The United States Postal Service does not observe “eve” holidays, meaning that mail will be delivered on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Mail service will not take place on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The Postal Service recognizes 12 federal holidays throughout the year, according to its calendar, which can be found on the USPS website.

Are there any additional holidays for Illinois facilities?

In Illinois, the Secretary of State’s Office observes all federal holidays, but also observes Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 19. The state also gives employees the day after Thanksgiving off and Christmas Eve off.

A full list of state holidays can be found on the SOS’ website.

