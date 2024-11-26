The federal holiday of Thanksgiving is late this year, falls this year on Thursday, Nov. 28. And while some stores like Mariano's, Jewel-Osco and CVS will be open that day, others will not, including banks and businesses like the United States Post Office, and Illinois Secretary of State Driver Facilities.

But what about Black Friday?

According to the United States Postal Service website, the post office is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open for mail delivery and business operations on Friday, Nov. 29.

However, DMVs in Illinois don't follow that same schedule.

Illinois Secretary of State offices and DMVs are closed on 15 holidays during the 2024 calendar year, the state's website says. For two of the holidays -- Thanksgiving and Christmas -- offices will be closed for two days, the site said: On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"The facilities will be closed Thursday, November 28, 2024 and Friday, November 29, 2024 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday," the site said.

Leading up to those days, hours at Illinois DMVs and drivers facilities may vary, the Secretary of State's Office said, as facilities "operate on different schedules."

Earlier this year, officials said most Illinois DMV locations would shift hours, opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. other locations would keep their standard hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”