Old Orchard Mall

Westfield Old Orchard Mall announces holiday event series with tree lighting, fireworks and more

The suburban shopping center this holiday season will also welcome the highly anticipated opening of eatery Cupitol

A slew of holiday events are coming to a popular Chicago-area mall, starting with a Christmas tree lighting and an appearance by Santa Claus himself this weekend.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie will officially usher in the holidays season beginning Nov. 29, with the opening of Santa Photos in the shopping center's Trolly Park and accompanying lounge aptly titled "Candy Cane Station," a release said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Photos must be booked in advance, the release said, and will be open through Dec. 24.

Nov. 29 also marks Black Friday at Old Orchard, where the mall will open for holiday shopping as early as 8 a.m.

Nov. 30, the shopping center's "Illuminate the Orchard" will take place, with a tree lightning, festive music, holiday-themed treats, activities, giveaways, special guests and a fireworks display, the release said. The free event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found here.

Dec. 9 through Dec. 16, the shopping mall will offer pet photos with Santa, the release said, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The center will also host nightly activities and menorah lightings for Chanukah beginning Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, with hot cocoa, cookies, music, crafts and more.

Also in December, the shopping mall's newest eatery, Cupitol, is set to open, the mall said.

Santa will also be making appearances at other malls throughout the Chicago area as the holiday season continues, including at Gurnee Mills in the northern suburbs, and Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Last week, the Village of Schaumburg issued a traffic advisory ahead of Black Friday for 2024, saying police on Nov. 29 would be directing travelers coming off I-290 that a "modified route" would be in place to guide motorists and "ensure smooth traffic flow."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

More information and hours for Black Friday at Chicago area malls can be found here.

news 4 hours ago

Black Friday is almost here but some sales aren't all they are cracked up to be: Here's what not to buy

Holidays Nov 23

Here's which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving

This article tagged under:

Old Orchard MallRetailChristmasChicago Christmasblack friday
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us