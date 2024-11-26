A slew of holiday events are coming to a popular Chicago-area mall, starting with a Christmas tree lighting and an appearance by Santa Claus himself this weekend.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie will officially usher in the holidays season beginning Nov. 29, with the opening of Santa Photos in the shopping center's Trolly Park and accompanying lounge aptly titled "Candy Cane Station," a release said.

Photos must be booked in advance, the release said, and will be open through Dec. 24.

Nov. 29 also marks Black Friday at Old Orchard, where the mall will open for holiday shopping as early as 8 a.m.

Nov. 30, the shopping center's "Illuminate the Orchard" will take place, with a tree lightning, festive music, holiday-themed treats, activities, giveaways, special guests and a fireworks display, the release said. The free event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found here.

Dec. 9 through Dec. 16, the shopping mall will offer pet photos with Santa, the release said, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The center will also host nightly activities and menorah lightings for Chanukah beginning Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, with hot cocoa, cookies, music, crafts and more.

Also in December, the shopping mall's newest eatery, Cupitol, is set to open, the mall said.

Santa will also be making appearances at other malls throughout the Chicago area as the holiday season continues, including at Gurnee Mills in the northern suburbs, and Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Last week, the Village of Schaumburg issued a traffic advisory ahead of Black Friday for 2024, saying police on Nov. 29 would be directing travelers coming off I-290 that a "modified route" would be in place to guide motorists and "ensure smooth traffic flow."

More information and hours for Black Friday at Chicago area malls can be found here.