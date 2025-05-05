Illinois Secretary of State shares urgent message about Real ID ahead of deadline

Illinois' Secretary of State held a last-minute press conference Monday to share a "public service announcement" about Real IDs with the deadline approaching this week.

"We have been screaming from the rooftops for a very long time," he said as he began his address.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chicago and surrounding suburbs have seen exceptionally long lines as thousands rush to get to their IDs before May 7, but Giannoulias said that's not necessary.

"The Real ID deadline is not really a deadline," he said, adding that his office will continue providing Real IDs for those who need them after May 7.

"The message to those folks who are flocking to facilities today thinking that they will not get a Real ID in 48 hours from now, that is not accurate," Giannoulias said.

He noted that those under 18 do not need a Real ID, that Real IDs are not needed to drive in Illinois, and enforcement at airports isn't expected to begin immediately.

"To those of you who are waiting in lines for a very long time, please, please, please know that we will be issuing Real IDs for the foreseeable future, probably forever," Giannoulias said. "What we've seen in these lines today are folks that are bringing their kids even though their kids don't need them. They're concerned that they won't be able to get on a plane. Homeland Security has let us know that even after May 7th, there will be essentially a two-year enforcement period where they're not going to not let people onto an airplane. So please make sure you need a Real ID."

So who needs a Real ID and when? What happens if you don't have one and you need it to travel?

Here's what to know:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What is a Real ID?

It’s a driver’s license or other state-issued ID that meets security requirements mandated in a 2005 law passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Obtaining an ID with the designation — indicated by a white star in a yellow circle in most states — means taking more documents to the motor vehicle agency than most states require for regular IDs.

Who needs a Real ID?

According to Giannoulias, “most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7."

Contrary to misinformation, a Real ID won't be needed to drive.

"We want Illinoisans to make sure that they truly need a Real ID before coming to a facility" Giannoulias said, touting the state's new Real ID portal. "For instance, it will ask you if you have a U.S. passport, global entry card, or military ID. If you respond yes for any of them, it informs you that you do not need a Real ID. And even if you don't have one of those and you are not flying on a commercial airline on May 7 or in early summer, you also do not need a Real ID. If you've gone through the portal and determined that you need a Real ID, it will present you with DMV walk-in options and let you know how you can schedule an appointment at a facility near you."

The Illinois Secretary of State's office calls Real IDs are "optional" for many on its online portal. More information can be found here.

How do you know if your license is a Real ID?

REAL ID-compliant cards will have a specific marking on the top portion of the card. In Illinois, that marking is a star.

What happens if you don't have a Real ID by May 7?

You'll need to bring more than just your license to the airport to travel if you don't have a Real ID.

Travelers without a Real ID can also show a U.S. Passport. Passports aren't the only other option, however, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents," the agency states in its Real ID Q&A. Other options include things like a Passport card, Global Entry cards and more.

For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding aircraft, click here.

Those without a Real ID should anticipate longer wait times in airport security, the TSA warned Wednesday in Chicago. Travelers without one can expect to see delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not getting through TSA security should their documents not fulfill the requirements, the agency said.

The TSA announced earlier this year that enforcement for Real ID will begin in phases. But what exactly you'll see will depend on where you are traveling.

The TSA rule says agencies will have the option of enforcing Real ID guidelines "through a phased enforcement plan if they determine it is appropriate."

The plans are required to be made publicly available by May 5.

But many agencies may enforce the requirements immediately.

"Federal agencies, including DHS and TSA, may only accept state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards as identification for purposes of accessing federal facilities - including TSA airport security checkpoints - if the license or card was issued by a REAL ID compliant state in accordance with the REAL ID security standards (meaning the license or card must include the REAL ID compliant star marking)," the Department of Homeland Security said.

Some states, like Michigan and Minnesota, however, already have "enhanced driver's licenses" without a star that will be accepted.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

"Due to the federally-mandated Real ID requirements, our facilities and website have been overwhelmed with requests for Real IDs," a message on the Illinois Secretary of States website said. "As a result, we’re asking everyone to make sure they really need a REAL ID before booking an appointment or visiting a facility. The May 7th date is NOT a final deadline and everyone can travel with a valid U.S. Passport. Thank you."

As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the office added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

A large former Walgreens building in Chicago's Loop is often used as a "voting supersite" during election season. But these days, 191 N. Clark St. is dubbed the "Real ID Supercenter."

Giannoulious announced the new downtown supercenter, equipped with 30 individual service counters, earlier this month. The center, which accommodates walk-ins only, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photos and video from the supercenter have showed long lines, winding around for blocks.

The Real ID supercenter comes the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced a slew of initiatives around getting a Real ID in Illinois, including additional hours at DMVs, as well as an online portal to help determine which residents may need one.

What do you need to bring to get a Real ID? Here's a checklist

Below, you'll find a checklist of all the necessary documents you will need to submit at a DMV facility.

How much does a Real ID cost?

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.