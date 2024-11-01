Woodfield Mall offering photos with Santa beginning next week

Those planning to do holiday shopping at the Chicago area's largest mall will have their chance to take their children along for a visit with Santa Claus beginning next week.

Woodfield Mall, located in Schaumburg, will begin hosting visits with Santa on Thursday, Nov. 7, with visits continuing through Christmas Eve.

The "Santa Photo Experience" will be available at the mall from 2-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays up until the week of Thanksgiving.

Photos with Santa will then be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday beginning on Nov. 25, with hours remaining 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

The mall will be closed for Thanksgiving, with the Thanksgiving week schedule resuming on Black Friday.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 16, photos with Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the exclusion of Sundays which remain 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Photos with Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Woodfield Mall encourages families to make reservations for photos with Santa, which can be done here.

Santa will also parade around the Woodfield Mall behind the Conant High School Band, beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, the first available day of photos.

Stepping off near the children's play area before traversing to the Ice Palace in Grand Court, the parade will include crafts and coloring, among other family-friendly activities.

This holiday season also offers two unique opportunities for photos with Santa, including the chance to get a picture with your pet and St. Nick himself, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 and from 7:30-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Additionally, children with disabilities can also get their picture with Santa in "Caring Santa," an exclusive event that offers a private, sensory-friendly experience from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 8.