A suburban woman was arrested and charged with a dozen felonies after police say she was involved with giving children THC-infused chocolates at a park in Wheeling, which led to at least four minors being transported to a nearby hospital.

Dagmara J. Rouse, 48, of Robbins, was charged with 12 misdemeanor counts in connection with the incident, including four counts of delivery of cannabis to a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and four county of endangering the life or health of a child, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park, police said, when officers responded to a report that four children — two nine-year-olds, a six-year-old and a two-year-old —had become "fatigued and lethargic" after consuming candy distributed by an unknown woman.

All four children were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said, where at least one of the children tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

During a search of the park area officers found a product labeled "MOJO THC MILK CHOCOLATE," which they believed to be connected to the incident.

The arrest in the case was made due in part to several people who came forward with information after police first notified the community about the event, officials said.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Wheeling Police Department.