Chicago-area mall issues traffic advisory ahead of 2024 Black Friday shopping

The biggest shopping day of 2024 is nearly here, with Chicago-area malls expecting large crowds and increased traffic around the unofficial holiday.

In recent years, some have even lined up in the wee hours of the night before stores opened, hearkening back to legendary Black Fridays of the 1990s.

Several suburban malls are set to open before the sun rises, with officials already releasing traffic maps and advisories as the day approaches.

In Schaumburg, Woodfield Mall, set to open at 6 a.m. Friday, the village announced the police department would be directing travelers coming off I-290 that a "modified route" will be in place to guide motorists "to ensure smooth traffic flow."

In recent years, Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora had reached full capacity on Black Friday, with officials closing entrances at times.

Other retailers are expected to open early on Black Friday, including Kohl's which will open at 6 a.m., according to a release. Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart will all open at 6 a.m., officials said, with Costco stores opening at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

One store that will remain closed on Black Friday will be outdoor retailer REI, which has done so since 2015. The Seattle-based retailer encourages customers and employees to "opt outside" instead.

As Thanksgiving and Black Friday approach, here are a slew of Chicago area malls open on Black Friday, and their hours.

Chicago-area Black Friday mall hours

