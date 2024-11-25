Target, Costco, Aldi: What's closed on Thanksgiving? Store closings list

The Thanksgiving holiday will bring a number of store closings, but while some open on the holiday for early Black Friday shopping, others will stay closed the entire day.

Some stores still remain open for the holiday, and others may operate on a modified schedule.

Here's a list of which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Open

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Closing at 5 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Butera Market: Stores open until at least 4 p.m.

Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location

CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location

Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strack & Van Til: Stores close at 3 p.m.

Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)

Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours

Closed

ALDI

Athleta

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JcPenney

IKEA

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Old Navy

PetSmart

Publix

Sam's Club

T.J. Maxx

Target

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Walmart

Mall shopping hours

Many malls will remain closed for Thanksgiving. For a roundup of Black Friday shopping hours at malls across the Chicago area, click here.

What else is closed for Thanksgiving?

Post offices: The post office is closed on Thanksgiving with no regular mail service.

UPS and FedEx: UPS and FedEx will be closed for Thanksgiving with no pickup or delivery service. Most locations will also be closed Thursday and some may have modified hours the Wednesday before. Locations should reopen for Black Friday.

Banks: Most banks will close for Thanksgiving as it is a federal holiday. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs may remain available.

DMVs: Thanksgiving and Black Friday are both considered state holidays in Illinois, so most DMVs will likely be closed both days. Still, some Secretary of State offices "operate on different schedules." Drivers are urged to check each location for the most accurate hours. You can do so using the office's Facility Finder.

Garbage pickup: Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day.