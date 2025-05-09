Nothing says Chicago like a classic Italian beef sandwich — so why not name one after the new Windy City Pope?

Portillo's, one of the most iconic restaurants from the city and suburbs is doing just that: Meet "The Leo."

"In the name of the gravy, the bun, and hot giard, we introduce The Leo," Portillo's announced Friday. The sandwich comes hours after Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago area native, was elected as the next leader of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

The restaurant went on to describe the sandwich as a "divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy and finished with the holy trinity of peppers—sweet, hot, or a combo."

While the meal is in fact Portillo's traditional Italian beef — or as the restaurant says, its "original sacred sandwich" — renaming it for this month is a "moment that's historic for Portillo's hometown."

"This heavenly creation is available for the month of May (Italian Beef Month) and channels the passion, flavor, and pride that Chicagoans are known for—right down to the last juicy bite," Portillo's said.

It's not the only Chicago establishment celebrating the Pope. City-inspired Pope Leo merchandise has taken over the internet, with "Da Pope" shirts and more. At The Weiner Circle, the iconic hot dog joint even posted about the Pope on its Lincoln Park marquee.

In a photo posted to social media, the restaurant, at 2622 N. Clark St., posted a a sign saying "Canes nostros ipse comedit."

"Translation:," the post said. "He has eaten our dogs."