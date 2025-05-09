Pope Leo XIV

Portillo's pays homage to Pope Leo on its menu — and the sandwich sounds heavenly

The sandwich comes hours after Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago area native, was elected as the next leader of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nothing says Chicago like a classic Italian beef sandwich — so why not name one after the new Windy City Pope?

Portillo's, one of the most iconic restaurants from the city and suburbs is doing just that: Meet "The Leo."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"In the name of the gravy, the bun, and hot giard, we introduce The Leo," Portillo's announced Friday. The sandwich comes hours after Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago area native, was elected as the next leader of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

The restaurant went on to describe the sandwich as a "divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy and finished with the holy trinity of peppers—sweet, hot, or a combo."

While the meal is in fact Portillo's traditional Italian beef — or as the restaurant says, its "original sacred sandwich" — renaming it for this month is a "moment that's historic for Portillo's hometown."

"This heavenly creation is available for the month of May (Italian Beef Month) and channels the passion, flavor, and pride that Chicagoans are known for—right down to the last juicy bite," Portillo's said.

It's not the only Chicago establishment celebrating the Pope. City-inspired Pope Leo merchandise has taken over the internet, with "Da Pope" shirts and more. At The Weiner Circle, the iconic hot dog joint even posted about the Pope on its Lincoln Park marquee.

In a photo posted to social media, the restaurant, at 2622 N. Clark St., posted a a sign saying "Canes nostros ipse comedit."

"Translation:," the post said. "He has eaten our dogs."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Pope Leo XIV 21 hours ago

‘Got it wrong': Brother sets record straight on whether new pope is a Cubs or Sox fan

Pope Leo XIV 5 hours ago

Pope Leo played Wordle, watched ‘Conclave' before his historic election: Brother

Pope Leo XIV 3 hours ago

Why do popes get new names? The name change process and meaning behind Leo

This article tagged under:

Pope Leo XIV
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us