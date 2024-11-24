Holidays

Here's which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving

Thinking about doing some shopping on Thanksgiving? Here's which stores will be open on the holiday.

Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude for everything you're thankful for, delight in a delicious meal and enjoy the company of loved ones.

But for those needing last-minute ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal or those hoping to get a jumpstart on Black Friday shopping, some stores will be open. A number, however, will be operating on modified hours -- or will be closed to allow employees time to spend with friends and family. In some cases, hours differ by location, so it might be a good idea to check with your local store before stopping by.

Here's a list of which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Open

  • Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Closing at 5 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Butera Market: Stores open until at least 4 p.m.
  • Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location
  • CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Strack & Van Til: Stores close at 3 p.m.
  • Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
  • Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours

Closed

  • ALDI
  • Athleta
  • Banana Republic
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • JcPenney
  • IKEA
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom
  • Old Navy
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walmart
