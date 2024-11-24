Here's which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude for everything you're thankful for, delight in a delicious meal and enjoy the company of loved ones.

But for those needing last-minute ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal or those hoping to get a jumpstart on Black Friday shopping, some stores will be open. A number, however, will be operating on modified hours -- or will be closed to allow employees time to spend with friends and family. In some cases, hours differ by location, so it might be a good idea to check with your local store before stopping by.

Here's a list of which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Open

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Closing at 5 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Butera Market: Stores open until at least 4 p.m.

Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location

CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location

Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strack & Van Til: Stores close at 3 p.m.

Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)

Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours

Closed

ALDI

Athleta

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JcPenney

IKEA

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Old Navy

PetSmart

Publix

Sam's Club

T.J. Maxx

Target

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Walmart