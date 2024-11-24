Here's which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude for everything you're thankful for, delight in a delicious meal and enjoy the company of loved ones.
But for those needing last-minute ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal or those hoping to get a jumpstart on Black Friday shopping, some stores will be open. A number, however, will be operating on modified hours -- or will be closed to allow employees time to spend with friends and family. In some cases, hours differ by location, so it might be a good idea to check with your local store before stopping by.
Here's a list of which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving:
Open
- Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Closing at 5 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Butera Market: Stores open until at least 4 p.m.
- Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cermak Fresh Market: Hours vary by location
- CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Jewel-Osco: All stores open; hours vary by location
- Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Marianos: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Strack & Van Til: Stores close at 3 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreens (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
- Whole Foods: Many stores operating on modified hours
Closed
- ALDI
- Athleta
- Banana Republic
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Gap
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JcPenney
- IKEA
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Old Navy
- PetSmart
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- T.J. Maxx
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta Beauty
- Walmart
