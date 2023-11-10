‘Is this really happening?' Mother recalls terrifying moment she was carjacked at Beverly home

An Illinois family says they no longer feel safe at home after a mother and daughter were carjacked while pulling into their garage in a brazen crime caught on security cameras in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood last week.

"I think it went through my head, is this real? is this really happening?" Michelle Pettiford told TODAY.com in an interview.

The Pettiford family told NBC Chicago that last Thursday started out with the same routine, but things quickly changed as Michelle Pettiford and her 12-year-old daughter returned home from volleyball practice.

That's when the family said two people ran up to them while armed and demanded the keys to their car.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police said the robbery happened around 8:45 p.m.

Frightening surveillance footage showed the armed pair pushing Pettiford to the ground as they shuffled through her purse.

"They're in my purse, they're in my purse," Pettiford can be heard telling them.

A chilling incident unfolded in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood as surveillance cameras recorded the terrifying moments when multiple armed men approached a family and pointed guns at them in an attempt to steal their car.

Meanwhile, her 12-year-old daughter ran inside screaming.

"The scream ... You know, they talk about blood curdling and all that, but that coming from your daughter," said her father Jeff Pettiford. "I'll never forget that sound."

Jeff Pettiford quickly ran outside to help his wife, but said one of the suspects then pointed a gun at his head.

"There was no fear," he said. "When they came at me and I looked at them, they weren't afraid. I'm not small. I came running directly at them and the thought wasn't, 'Oh no, let's get out of here.' It's, 'Let's turn around and potentially shoot this person.'"

Jeff Pettiford said he tried to offer them money, but they only wanted a car. So, he helped them start his Audi.

"Just press the button," he can be heard directing them in the surveillance footage.

"They couldn't figure out how to start the car. I told them how to start the car, then they wanted the key," Jeff Pettiford told NBC Chicago. "I told them where it was, they still wanted me to give it to them. It's a fab. I don't think they understood."

The pair fled the scene in their vehicle and while the family wasn't physically hurt, they said the emotional trauma from the incident has been challenging.

"Home isn't that place of comfort of safety that it once was which is really sad," Michelle told TODAY.com.

Chicago police on Thursday said a 24-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor charge in connection with the incident.

According to police, Kayla Bell, of Chicago, faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle. She was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of South Crandon, according to authorities.

Police did not elaborate on what role, if any, Bell played in the robbery that unfolded on surveillance cameras at the Pettiford family's home one week earlier.

Chicago police said the stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered as of Wednesday and detectives are still looking for the suspects.

The Pettiford family hopes by sharing their story and the footage that it may help lead to an arrest.

Police said Area Two detectives are investigating and anyone with information can leave anonymous tips at CPDTip.com.