2 killed in Oak Lawn crash on Cicero Avenue, officials say

Two people were killed in a violent crash in suburban Oak Lawn Sunday, with at least one of the vehicles torn in half by the force of the impact.

According to Oak Lawn Police, the crash occurred just south of 87th Street on Sunday evening, forcing the closure of Cicero Avenue between 87th and 91st Streets.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, 18-year-old Diego Lopez and 20-year-old Oscar Garcia both died from injuries suffered in the multi-vehicle crash.

It is not immediately known if there were other victims involved in the collision, with multiple vehicles seen at the crash site with heavy damage.

There is also no official word on the cause of the collision, nor the circumstances surrounding the crash.

An investigation into the crash continues.