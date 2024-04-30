"The Daily Show" is bringing host Jon Stewart to Chicago and Milwaukee for the 2024 Democractic and Republican National Conventions, the show announced this week.

In a social media post Monday, the Comedy Central show confirmed reports that it would be in both Midwest cities for the upcoming summer conventions.

We'll see you in Chicago and Milwaukee. 🫡 https://t.co/1g4ySaQen7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 29, 2024

Variety, which first reported the news, said that host Jon Stewart will be traveling with the show, but his involvement at the two conventions "has not yet been determined."

Stewart returned to the show part-time earlier this year following a nine-year hiatus. His role is expected to run through the 2024 election cycle.

"The Daily Show" had been working a rotating crew of hosts since 2022, when Trevor Noah left as host. Noah had replaced Stewart, who first brought the show to popular heights during his stint as host starting in 1999.

"The Daily Show" will be in Milwaukee from July 15-18 and Chicago from Aug. 19-22.