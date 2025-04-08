Where's my refund? Illinois officials reveal new details on tax returns

When will you receive your tax refund in Illinois this year?

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, the state is processing more tax returns now than it did at the same time last year.

"As of today, we have received 3.9 million returns out of the 6.2 anticipated," the department told NBC Chicago. "We currently have received 122,000 more returns than at the same point in time last year --- up 3%."

The increase in returns comes amid concerns over wait times and processing problems following major layoffs at the Internal Revenue Service earlier this year. Experts warned the layoffs of thousands of IRS probationary workers last month could impact revenue collections.

Still, the IDOR said it has not reported "any delays in processing" so far this year.

The department urged those wondering about the status of their refunds to use the state's Where's My Refund?link or visit MyTax Illinois to make payments and fulfill other needs.

The Where's My Refund page will allow users to check if their return was received, if it is being processed or has completed processing, when refunds will be direct deposited or mailed, if a return did not result in a refund or if a notice was sent about a change to the refund.

For those looking to speed up the processing of their refund, the department recommends you:

Have all the necessary tax documents ready and file the tax return electronically.

Avoid common mistakes that can delay the processing of a return. Enter correct Social Security number, name, address, and direct deposit information. Include any required supporting documents (e.g., W-2 and 1099 forms, Schedule ICR, Schedule M, Schedule IL-E/EIC, all requested pages of the federal return). Review the entries made on each line for accuracy.



Once a time frame for a refund is provided, taxpayers can also check the Comptroller's Find Your Illinois Tax Refund System for more information, as that agency issues the refunds to each account.

Haven't filed your refund yet? Those who can't file by the April 15 deadline are automatically granted a six-month extension, giving them until Oct. 15 to file.

"Please note that an extension to file does not extend the time to pay. If taxes are owed, taxpayers must pay the amount due by April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest," the IDOR stated. "If taxpayers are unable to file a tax return and owe taxes, they may use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals."

According to the Internal Revenue Service, some 140 million people are expected to file their returns by Tax Day, on April 15. When tax season officially opened for filing on Jan. 27, IRS officials said the system had already received "millions of tax returns from across the nation for processing."

Here's what to know:

How long will it take to receive my refund?

If you file your tax return electronically, the IRS says it should take 21 days or less to receive your refund. Those estimates came before the recent layoffs, however.

If you choose to receive your refund with direct deposit, it should shorten the amount of time it takes to receive your refund. If you file a paper return, the refund could take four weeks or more, and if your return requires amendments or corrections, it could take longer.

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Those who file Illinois tax returns electronically and select to have a refund directly deposited into a checking or savings account will receive their refunds faster, Illinois officials said.

"If you file a paper return, the timeframe is extended," officials added.

How to check the status of your federal refund

Taxpayers can use the online tool Where’s My Refund? to check the status of their income tax refund within 24 hours of e-filing and generally within four weeks of filing a paper return.

Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need:

— Your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

— Your filing status

— The refund amount calculated on your return

How to check the status of your Illinois refund

You can check to see if the Illinois Department of Revenue has initiated the refund process for your refund by using their "Where's My Refund?" tool.

"For more specific information about the status of your refund after the Illinois Department of Revenue has finished processing it, you can check the Illinois Comptroller's Find Your Illinois Tax Refund System," officials said.

How to know if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)?

To qualify for the EITC, you must have under $11,600 in investment income and earn less than a specific income level from working. If you’re single with no children, your income level must be $18,591 or below. And if you’re married filing jointly with three or more children, you must make $66,819 or below. To determine if your household qualifies based on your marital status and your number of dependents you can use the online EITC Assistant tool.

How to know if you qualify for the child tax credit

If you have a child, you are most likely eligible for the Child Tax Credit. The credit is up to $2,000 per qualifying child. To qualify, a child must:

— Have a Social Security number

— Be under age 17 at the end of 2024

— Be claimed as a dependent on your tax return

You qualify for the full amount of the Child Tax Credit for each qualifying child if you meet all eligibility factors and your annual income is not more than $200,000 ($400,000 if filing a joint return).