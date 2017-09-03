Four vans filled with pets rescued from flood-stricken Texas arrived in Chicago Sunday, thanks to the efforts of PAWS Chicago animal shelter. Staff and volunteers headed south after Hurricane Harvey to help alleviate some of the overcrowding at Houston’s animal control facility, bringing back pets who were given up by their owners or were already in the shelter before the storm to make room for homeless animals and pets of families who lost their homes and can no longer keep them. In total, 43 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies made the 21-hour drive to Chicago, arriving at the organization’s medical center where they’ll be checked out and treated. Eventually, PAWS plans to put each of the pets up for adoption in hopes that they can find their forever home in Chicago.

