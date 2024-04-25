Hundreds joined an Israel-Hamas war protest on Northwestern University's campus Thursday, setting up an encampment described by demonstrators as an "occupation," which led to some tense moments between authorities and students.

The protests mirror several demonstrations happening at college campuses in the U.S.

The group, which cited a list of several demands, including calls for the protection of student "civil liberties and safety," as well as an end to academic partnerships and investments from groups or companies supporting Israel, began setting up tents around 7 a.m. at Northwestern's Deering Meadow.

"The ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide of the people of Gaza has made Palestinians victims of what is one of the most brutal war crimes in modern history. Because of this, Northwestern students, faculty, and staff are putting their bodies, education, and jobs on the line to stand with the Palestinian people," the group said in a release.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Some at the scene also told NBC Chicago they are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A spokesperson for the university said the tent encampment is "an act that is prohibited under University policies."

"University officials, including Northwestern Police and representatives from Student Affairs, are on site and have informed the group of the policies. They are working with the demonstrators to have the tents removed," spokesperson Jon Yates said in a statement. "Students who refuse to remove their tents will be subject to arrest and their tents will be removed by the University. Community members who do not adhere to University policies will face discipline. Northwestern is committed to the principles of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly – and to protecting the safety of all members of our community, as well as limiting disruptions to University operations."

By 8:30 a.m., Northwestern University police attempted to physically remove tents from the campus as students linked arms to stop them. At one point, an Evanston resident stood across the street from protesters holding an American flag and a flag from Israel before one of the protesters stole the flags and was seen throwing them into one of the tents.

The Anti-Defamation League Midwest issued a response to the protests saying they "fully support the right to protest" but added "when protests turn into harassment and threats toward Jewish students - cornerstones of the encampment movement - enough is enough."

"We've voiced concerns about this escalation with NU officials and are following their response."

We fully support the right to protest. But when protests turn into harassment and threats toward Jewish students - cornerstones of the encampment movement - enough is enough. We’ve voiced concerns about this escalation with NU officials and are following their response. https://t.co/k3Fbl4Qaco — ADL Midwest (@ADLMidwest) April 25, 2024

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, however, urged campus officials and law enforcement "to exercise restraint in dismantling student encampments constructed as part of demonstrations."

"Colleges and universities must resist pressure to restrict or prohibit student protest – even on contentious issues – and adhere to their stated commitment to free speech, peaceful protest, and dissent on campus," the statement read. "Institutions of higher learning historically have recognized the importance of protecting a wide range of free speech to further academic inquiry and discussion of public policy matters. In many instances, especially in times of war, protests on campus can be loud, disruptive, and offensive to others. The role of a university is to help students navigate this situation, not to shut down protest. Protest is the most American of actions – a principle entrenched in our history and our First Amendment. It is important to recognize that all students deserve equal access to education, free from discrimination based on religion, race and ethnicity. Schools have a responsibility to protect students from discrimination and violence, including acts of violence at the hands of police and campus security. Administrators have a responsibility to address those who engage in violent acts or unlawful harassment on campus without closing down peaceful protest."

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, but the group said they are prepared to stay in place for days.

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University.

By Thursday, police in Boston and Los Angeles said they had arrested protesters at schools in those cities and at least one university announced that it had closed its campus. Protests on Wednesday on the campuses of at least two universities involved clashes with police, while another university shut down its campus for the rest of the week.

The students are calling for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.

Protests on many campuses have been orchestrated by coalitions of student groups. The groups largely act independently, though students say they’re inspired by peers at other universities.