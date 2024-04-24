Why more communities are banning gas-powered leaf blowers

In north suburban Highland Park, gas-powered leaf blowers are banned from May 15 to Oct. 1.

The city is working toward an outright ban in 2027.

"Environmental sustainability is one of our top priorities," said Highland Park's city manager, Ghida Neukirch. "We are always looking for opportunities where we can improve the world we live in."

Highland Park, along with several other nearby communities, implemented new or updated regulations following the work of a Regional Working Group.

Wilmette, Kenilworth, Winnetka, Glencoe and Lake Bluff have similar gas-powered leaf blower restrictions in place.

The working group consisted of 22 members overall, including municipalities, park districts, environmental groups and landscapers.

"We were careful not to provide specific recommendations. We wanted to provide educational information so municipalities could proceed with policies that align with their objectives and policy goals," said Neukirch.

The working group followed Evanston's lead. The city passed a total ban in 2021. It took effect in April of 2023.

Although the decision has an environmental impact, for Highland Park, frequent noise complaints were a major factor, especially as more people worked from home during the pandemic.

"The gas-powered equipment is so loud it was difficult to conduct virtual meetings and to do work."

The bans and modified ordinances are not without controversy. Electric equipment is more expensive, time consuming and in some cases, less powerful.

"It's a big culture shift," said Jason Lundberg, the director of production for Chalet Landscape.

"We've had to invest significant amounts of money in electric equipment."

Lundberg said a backpack gas-powered leaf blower typically costs around $500.

"To outfit a crew with an electric backpack blower that would last them the whole day, which might mean multiple batteries, it could be upwards of $2,500," said Lundberg. "So, five times the expense."

"The average life of a battery, if you’re running it full out, might last 45 minutes, maybe an hour, before it needs to be recharged again."

Data from the US EPA found, in 2020, fuel-powered lawn equipment emitted more than 30 million tons of carbon dioxide, the leading driver of climate change.

In Illinois, lawn and garden equipment emitted 1.1 million tons of C02, which is equivalent to the emissions from 263,516 cars over the course of a year.

Chalet Landscape has made the commitment to "go green."

"A few years ago, we made the commitment not to purchase any more gas-powered equipment," said Lundberg.

The company has outfitted trailers with battery-charging stations. It's also invested in "automowers," which are self-operating robotic lawn mowers, to reduce both emissions and noise.

"It’s the right thing to do, and we know that as a landscape company, we do everything green, and we’re doing our best to be a green company," said Lundberg.

Oak Park also has gas-powered leaf blower restrictions in place.

A total ban takes effect in 2025.

In municipalities with restrictions, violators face fines beginning at $100.