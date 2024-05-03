Numerous local hospitals receive ‘A' safety grade in recent rankings as others drop from previous spots

A hospital safety rankings report released once every two years examined hospitals in Illinois and gave them each a safety grade on an A-to-F scale.

The report, from healthcare watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog, ranks nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country on safety through using more than 30 metrics that have a "direct impact on patient safety outcomes."

Among the metrics the hospitals were graded on include nurse and doctor communication, patient satisfaction and hospital staff responsiveness, according to a press release.

Using experts and advisors at Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, the group then worked to assign letter grades to hospitals on a scale of "A," "B," "C," D" and "F," according to the release.

The full list of Chicago area hospitals and their grades can be found below.

Not all hospitals in the country are represented in the rankings. According to the report, most of the data the group used comes from the federal agency Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"In some cases, CMS does not publish adequate safety data on an individual hospital," the report said. "For instance, a hospital without an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cannot report ICU safety measures."

The report also takes into account what, if any, information was provided by a hospital in "The Leapfrog Hospital Survey," an annual, voluntary survey from the organization that "asks hospitals to report quality and safety data" to the group.

In Illinois, 111 hospitals were graded, up from the 109 graded in the fall. Overall, Illinois ranked 30th nationwide for hospital safety, with 24.8 percent of hospitals in the state earning an "A" grade. Utah had the highest number of "A" grade hospitals, with 51.9 percent of hospitals earning the high marks, the report said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

New to the report this year was "Metropolitan rankings," which are based on the percentage of "A" grades in metropolitan areas with populations of 500,000 or greater and at least six hospitals, the report said. The Chicago metropolitan area did not rank in the top 25, the results showed.

For the spring 2024 rankings, no Illinois hospital received an "F" grade, unlike previous reports. In the Chicago area, eight earned a "D" grade, while others dropped from their previous earned spots.

At least seven Chicago hospitals moved up in the rankings this year, the report showed.

Among those to see a rise and receive a new "A" grades were Ascension Saint Francis in Evanston, Ottawa Regional Hospital and Health Care Center in Ottawa and Ascension Saint Mary in Kankakee. Ascension Saint Joseph in Chicago moved up to a "B" grade, along with Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and Humboldt Park Health. Community First Medical Center in Chicago also moved up, earning a "C" when it had previously earned a "D."

Ten hospitals fell in the rankings, earning lower grades than before. Edward Hospital in Naperville fell from an "A" to a "B," along with OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, Rush Oak Park Hospital, and Chicago Medicine AdventHealth in Glendale Heights.

St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago, which had previously earned an "A" grade, dropped to a "C," the report showed.

Dropping from "B" grades to "C" grades were Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park and Swedish Hospital in Chicago. Additionally, three hospitals dropped into the "D" category, including Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Spring 2024 can be found here.

Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:

Grade A

Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village

Ascension Resurrection, Chicago

Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston

Ascension Saint Mary, Kankakee

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst

Endeavor Hospital Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park

Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights

Northwestern Medicine Hospital Central DuPage, Delnor, Huntley, Kishwaukee, McHenry, Lake Forest

Ottawa Regional Hospital and Health Care Center, Ottawa

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

Chicago Medicine AdventHealth, Bolingbrook, Hinsdale, LaGrange

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

Grade B

Ascension Mercy, Aurora

Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates

Ascension Saint Mary Chicago

Ascension Saint Joseph, Chicago B

Edward Hospital, Naperville

Chicago Medicine AdventHealth, Glendale Heights

Humboldt Park Health, Chicago

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago

Loretto Hospital, Chicago

MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn

Morris Hospital, Morris

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Evergreen Park

Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

Grade C

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Elgin

Community First Medical Center, Chicago

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey

Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood

Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, Palos Heights

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago

St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago

Swedish Hospital, Chicago

University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago

Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan

Grade D

Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago

Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago

Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago

Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

An Advocate Health Care spokesperson provided the following statement to NBC Chicago in response to the report:

"Safety always has been and always will be our top priority, and we have robust plans in place to drive continued improvement," the emailed statement said. "While we firmly believe that meaningful quality and safety data should be transparent and available to the public, accurately measuring this data can be challenging as there are varied factors and methodologies that contribute to providing great care. We’re proud of our safety record and the excellent outcomes we achieve for our patients."

A St. Bernard Hospital spokesperson provided the following statement to NBC Chicago in response to the report:

"The Leapfrog Group has issued its Spring 2024 patient safety grades for hospitals across the country. St. Bernard Hospital received a C. While we are disappointed about this grade, especially after the two A grades we earned in 2023, we believe it is important to provide context for this grade change and our plan of action moving forward.

First, and foremost, we’d like to note that the patient safety practices and procedures evaluated to determine the Leapfrog grade remain strong. The Leapfrog Group determined that we are meeting key patient safety measures including hand hygiene, safe delivery of medication, prevention of falls with injuries, infection prevention and more. We are proud that our care providers continue to maintain high standards in these critical areas.

While we continue to perform well on key patient safety measures, we need to improve on measures targeting the overall patient experience. We strive to maintain dignified patient- and family-centered care, and now we are focusing on elevating our patient experience to the same high standards to which we hold patient safety.

We have taken steps to improve our patient interactions. We now have dedicated new staff and resources focused on patient experience and have stepped up ongoing training and education. Excellence in safe, quality patient care is a journey. The latest Leapfrog grade will inspire us to humbly accept the challenges that come with providing safe, respectful patient care."