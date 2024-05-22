A popular suburban shopping center was closed and some roads were blocked early Wednesday during an hours-long standoff at a Portillo's restaurant in Elmhurst, police said.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a domestic-related incident at a Portillo's restaurant, located at 155 S. IL Route 83, police said in a press release. While the restaurant was closed at the time of the call, a subcontracted cleaning crew consisting of two females and a male were inside, the release said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the incident a involved male subcontractor, 32, with a knife. According to police, the man, who had a domestic relationship with one of the women, began attacking his partner with two large knives.

The victim and the other woman were able to escape the building and request help from a passing motorist who called 911, the release said.

According to the release, police attempted to make contact with the suspect inside, but he did not respond to verbal or telephone communications. At approximately 8:30 a.m., Elmhurst Police along with Officers from the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team made entry into the restaurant and located the suspect inside with a self-inflected injury. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The female victim sustained a minor injury during the assault, police added.

As part of the investigation, the Elmhurst Crossing Shopping Center was closed during the early morning hours. It reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m., police added.

Evidence technicians remain at the restaurant, which will be closed until "further notice," a statement provided to NBC Chicago from Portillo's said.

"The safety of our team members and guests is our top priority," the statement continued.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Photos and video from the scene show several police cars and officers at the restaurant, with yellow police tape surrounding the building.

According to police, the suspect remains in the custody of Elmhurst Police while under medical care, and the incident remains under investigation.