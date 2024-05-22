Some roads were closed and a large police presence was reported Wednesday morning outside a Portillo's in Elmhurst as officials worked to investigate reports of an armed man inside the restaurant.

According to Elmhurst police, the incident began at 6:30 a.m. inside a Portillo's restuarant located at 155 S. IL Rt 83 and involved a man with a knife.

The restaurant was closed at the time, police added.

At 9 a.m., police posted an updated saying the incident has been resolved and the restuarant remains closed for crime scene processing.

Some roads near the The Elmhurst Crossing shopping center were closed for a short period of time Wednesday as police worked to investigate. As of 9 a.m., roads and the shopping center were reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.