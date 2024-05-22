Memorial Day

Costco, Target, Aldi: What's open and closed for Memorial Day 2024?

From Target to Walmart to Costco to Trader Joe's and more - which stores open and which are closed for the Memorial Day?

By NBC Chicago Staff

Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors and remembers those who died while serving in the United States Military, will soon have many celebrating a long three-day weekend. But if you have the day off Monday, what's open and closed?

Here's a roundup of what to expect:

Retailers

Most retailers, including big chains like Target, Walmart and more, will remain open for the holiday, many offering major sales and discounts. Some, like CVS pharmacies, may be open but will have adjusted hours due to the holiday.

Shoppers will want to check the hours for their local store.

One major retailer, however, will not be open for the holiday: Costco.

According to Costco's website, the whole store observes the following holidays: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Grocery Stores

Although many grocery stores are open for Memorial Day, they may have reduced or limited hours.

Chains like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Aldi and Jewel Osco and more have all previously remained open for the holiday.

Whole Foods, for example, only lists Christmas Day as the holiday for a complete closure, but urged shoppers to check their local store page for updates.

Meanwhile, Aldi stores will likely have adjusted hours for the holiday, with some stores operating from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., instead of the usual 8 p.m. closing time.

Banks

Banks and many other financial institutions are closed on Memorial Day.

Post Office

U.S. postal service locations will be closed for the holiday.

Public Libraries

Public libraries will not be open for the holiday.

