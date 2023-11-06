A number of Illinois hospitals earned higher rankings, but some moved down, reaching one of the lowest grades in a biannual safety list released by health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog.

The 2023 Fall Safety Grades report was released Monday, grading nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country on more than two dozen performance measures.

The group then assigns letter grades to hospitals on a scale of "A," "B," "C," D" and "F."

In Illinois, 109 hospitals were graded, down from the 112 graded in the spring. Overall, the state stayed at no. 28 in the nationwide ranking, with 24.8% of hospitals earning an "A" grade, down from the spring's 26.1%. Utah ranked the highest with 51.9% of hospitals earning an "A" grade.

The report, which is updated biannually in the fall and the spring, uses 30 performance measures along with five main measures that have "direct impact on patient safety outcomes" to generate the hospital safety ratings report, Leapfrog said. Those include nurse communication, doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicine and discharge information.

While no Illinois hospitals received an "F" grade, unlike previous reports, several did receive a "D" grade, with a few dropping down from their "C" ranking in the spring.

The latest ranking marks the first set of grades "to reflect hospital performance post-pandemic," according to Leapfrog.

“Now that we have pre- and post-pandemic data for patient safety measures, we are encouraged by the improvement in infections and applaud hospitals for reversing the disturbing infection spike we saw during the pandemic,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement. “However, there’s still more work to be done. It’s deeply concerning that patient reports about their health care experience continues to decline.”

Of Illinois' 109 hospitals graded, 27 received an "A," 24 a "B," 50 a "C" and eight a "D."

Among those to see a rise in their rank and receive a new "A" grade were Ascension Resurrection in Chicago, Edward Hospital in Naperville and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Roseland Community Hospital, which was the state's only "F" grade in the spring, jumped up to "C" rating in the latest report.

Others, however, dropped from a "C" to a "D," including Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago, and Thorek Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

"Safety always has been and always will be our top priority. We’re proud of our safety record – including a 70% reduction in serious safety events in Illinois since 2014 – and we continue to advance a data-driven approach as we focus on continuous improvement," Advocate Health Care said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "We firmly believe that meaningful quality and safety data should be transparent to the public. Accurately measuring this data can be challenging as there are many factors that contribute to providing great care, and our scores reflect that we did not participate in the Leapfrog survey."

The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Fall 2023 can be found here.

Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:

Grade A

Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village

Ascension Resurrection, Chicago

Edward Hospital, Naperville

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst

NorthShore University HealthSystem Hospital Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park

Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights

Northwestern Medicine Hospital Central DuPage, Delnor, Huntley, Kishwaukee, McHenry, Lake Forest

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Evergreen Park

Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago

Chicago Medicine AdventHealth, Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale, LaGrange

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

Grade B

Ascension Mercy, Aurora

Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates

Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston

Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago

Humboldt Park Health, Chicago

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago

Loretto Hospital, Chicago

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park

MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn

Morris Hospital, Morris

Ottawa Regional Hospital and Health Care Center, Ottawa

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

Swedish Hospital, Chicago

Grade C

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Chicago, Elgin

Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago

Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey

Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood

Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, Palos Heights

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago

Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago

University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago

Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan

Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

Grade D

Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago

Community First Medical Center, Chicago

Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago

This story will be updated with responses from health care centers as they are provided.