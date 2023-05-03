A handful of Illinois hospitals have moved up and earned higher marks on a biannual safety rankings list, according to a newly released report from health care watchdog group and nonprofit Leapfrog.

However, one Chicago hospital earned an "F" grade, and several others received a "D," the report shows.

The 2023 Spring Safety Grades report, which grades nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country, uses 30 performance measures along with five main measures that have "direct impact on patient safety outcomes" to generate the hospital safety ratings report, Leapfrog said. Those include nurse communication, doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicine and discharge information.

The group then assigns letter grades to hospitals on a scale of "A," "B," "C," D" and "F," the report states, which are updated biannually in the fall and the spring.

In Illinois, 112 hospitals were graded.

Overall, the state ranked 28th nationwide, with 26.1% of hospitals in Illinois receiving an "A" letter grade. New Jersey earned the number one spot on the list, with 51.5% of hospitals earning top marks.

The report also shows that, in 2021, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health-care associated infections at hospitals across the country rose to a five-year high.

"Our pre-pandemic data showed improved HAI measures, but the spring 2023 Safety Grade data spotlights how hospital responses to the pandemic led to a decline in patient safety and HAI management," Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said in the report.

Of Illinois' 112 hospitals graded, 29 earned an "A" grade, including Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago and NorthShore University Evanston Hospitals, which had both previously earned "B" ratings, as well as Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and St. Bernard Hospitals, which had both previously earned "C" ratings.

"The Leapfrog score is a further step in the right direction and demonstrates St. Bernard Hospital’s continued dedication to serving its community,” St. Bernard Hospital President Charles Holland said in a statement. “Everyone should expect safe, quality and equitable care at our hospital, and we strive to exceed that expectation every day.”

Holland's statement added that the hospital will continue "fostering comprehensive community wellness in Chicago’s South Side community."

While 30 hospitals in Illinois earned "B" ratings, the number of hospitals that earned a "C" letter grade was the largest, at 44. Among that group was Vista Medical Center East, in Waukegan, which had improved two spots from receiving an "F" in the spring of 2022.

"Vista is proud to have improved during this rating period once again," a Vista spokesperson told NBC 5. "We continuously focus on safety, quality, and our patients’ experience as part of our overall efforts to enhance clinical performance and excellence. The dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff is making a difference and we look forward to advancing our work together."

Seven hospitals in the state -- four of which are in the Chicago area -- earned "D" rankings, the report says.

According to Leapfrog, St. Margaret's Health in Peru was docked for a number safety reasons, including a high number of health-care associated infections, and higher-than-average number of complications or "potentially harmful events" following surgeries, procedures or childbirth than other hospitals.

An alert on the hospital's website however, indicates that the hospital is closed.

"Effective Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7am, St. Margaret's Health - Peru temporarily suspended all inpatient hospital services, including the Emergency Room and Obstetrics."

Calls to the hospital were met with a similar recorded message.

Other Chicago-area hospitals that earned "D" ratings included Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Community First Medical Center in Chicago and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The sole Illinois hospital to receive an "F" letter grade was Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. In 2022, the hospital had earned a "D."

According to the report, Roseland was docked for higher-than-average instances of urinary tract infections, dangerous bed sores, poor handwashing practices and other "harmful events."

A report from the Chicago Tribune noted that Roseland President and CEO Tim Egan, in response to the grade, stated “We are terribly disappointed by Leapfrog’s assessment, but we also know that Leapfrog does not calculate social determinants of health, nor does it evaluate the challenged community we serve.”

NBC Chicago reached out to several area hospitals requesting comment, but have not yet received a response from all health care centers.

The full Leapfrog safety grades report for Spring 2023 can be found here.

Here's the full list of grades for Chicago-area hospitals:

Grade A

Ascension Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village

Ascension Mercy, Aurora

Ascension Saint Alexius, Hoffman Estates

Ascension Saint Mary-Chicago, Chicago

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst

MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn

NorthShore University HealthSystem Hospital Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park

Northwestern Medicine Hospital Central DuPage, Huntley, Kishwaukee, McHenry, Lake Forest

OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Evergreen Park

Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora

Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

St. Bernard Hospital, Chicago

Chicago Medicine AdventHealth, Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale, LaGrange

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

Grade B

Ascension Resurrection, Chicago

Ascension Saint Francis, Evanston

Ascension Saint Mary-Kankakee

Edward Hospital, Naperville

Humboldt Park Health, Chicago

Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Chicago

Loretto Hospital, Chicago

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Melrose Park

Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Grade C

Advocate Christ Medical Center, Oak Lawn

Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Hazel Crest

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Chicago

Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, Chicago, Elgin

Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago

Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey

Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood

Morris Hospital, Morris

Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital, Palos Heights

Ottawa Regional Hospital and Health Care Center, Ottawa

Saint Anthony Hospital, Chicago

Swedish Hospital, Chicago

Thorek Memorial Hospital, Chicago

University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago

Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan

Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

Grade D

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

Community First Medical Center, Chicago

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

St. Margaret's Health, Peru

Grade F

Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago

This story will be updated.