Yorkville High School students petition to wear pin at graduation honoring late classmate

Sydney Cantwell, an 18-year-old from suburban Yorkville, had so many plans for the future.

Pictures tell a story of happy days with her father who was also her softball coach. Now her father dwells in a place of hope and heartache.

“Just a little over a month ago and now she is not,” Sydney's father, Casey Cantwell, said.

On March 15, Sydney took her own life.

“I had found her late that afternoon after I had gotten off of work,” he said. “I didn’t see it coming. This blindsided my family, her friends. No one saw this coming.”

Some of Sydney's classmates at Yorkville High School came up with a plan to honor her life, while also bringing attention to suicide. Suicide is the third leading cause of death of young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

Sydney's friends designed small pins, hoping they could be worn by anyone who wanted to at graduation.

“The school board left it up to the principal, and they stated they were not going to allow pins or ribbons,” said Cantwell.

Students started an online petition to try and get the dress code changed.

“It’s a very good idea, and I think it is something that is needed,” said Nick Martinez, a classmate and Sydney’s boyfriend. “I think its nice to - that we have something to show more awareness.”

Then came the compromise.

School officials said students can make bracelets during their advisory class to support Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The bracelet will incorporate green for mental health awareness and purple beads along with letters students can use to spell out a name or initials to honor/acknowledge someone in their lives who is struggling with or who they have lost due to mental health issues.

These bracelets may then be worn at graduation.

Yorkville High School will also hold a moment of silence to honor and recognize Sydney during graduation.

“I’m going to be stepping up for her to let people know how much she is still loved and how much more we can do to help the ones who have not said anything,” her father said.