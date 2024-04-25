You may know about the Michelin guide to Chicago restaurants. But what about Michelin-rated hotels?

Thursday, the luxury guide released its first ever list of "Michelin Key" hotels in the United States, meant to highlight the "most outstanding hotels in the country."

"Like the Michelin Stars for restaurants, the Michelin Keys are our most outstanding hotels," an announcement from Michelin read. "These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveler, each vetted and judged excellent in five categories: architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting."

According to the guide, the hotels are separated into tiers, with "keys'" meant to represent stars. For example, "three key" hotels are similar to restaurants with three Michelin stars, the guide says.

In total, 124 hotels were ranked. Eight Illinois hotels made the list, with three Chicago hotels earning a "two key" designation, and five Chicago hotels earning a "one key" designation. Of the eight hotels, seven were located on Chicago's iconic Michigan Avenue.

Among the list of 33 "two key" hotels, were the Pendry, the Langham and the Peninsula in Chicago. On the list of 80 "one key" hotels were the Chicago Athletic Association, Nobu Hotel Chicago, The Gwen, Viceroy Chicago and Waldorf Astoria.

According to list, half of the Chicago hotels on the list are in historic buildings.

You can see the full list of Michelin Key Hotels here.