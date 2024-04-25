Four armed robberies were reported in downtown Chicago over 30 minutes early Thursday, police said.

Eight people were targeted in the robberies that took place between 12:25 a.m. and 12:55 a.m., according to Chicago police. In each case, two robbers pulled up in a sedan and demanded property while showing guns.

A 66-year-old woman was walking in the 600 block of North Fairbanks Avenue around 12:25 a.m. when two robbers approached and fired shots, police said. One of the robbers dragged the woman into the street before she let go of her belongings. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Two minutes later, two people approached a man and a woman standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Clark Street, police said. They flashed guns and demanded their property, police said. The woman, 46, tried to intervene and was struck in the head with a handgun. She refused medical attention on the scene.

Two people were standing in the 200 block of East Randolph Street around 12:30 a.m. when a sedan approached and two people got out with guns and demanded property. A 36-year-old woman was struck in the cheek by a handgun but refused medical attention. A 34-year-old woman wasn’t injured but her belongings were taken, police said.

Three people were in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive around 12:55 when two people approached in a car and demanded property while showing guns. A 28-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries from a struggle, police said.

No one was in custody.